Swiss Franc is on a more 'realistic' level, says Swatch CEO

The recent drop in Swiss francs has brought a slight relief to watch-maker Swatch, the company's CEO told CNBC Tuesday.
The currency, which is seen as a safe haven investment, dropped for four consecutive days last week and the spot rate is down about six percent since it hit 1,0303 in November of 2015. Much of the depreciation has been supported by the accommodative stance set by the Swiss National Bank. And exporters welcome that.
"We saw an end of the year that was very strong, double-digit growth, and now it continues, so every month is a record month for us," Nick Hayek Jr., CEO of Swatch, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore.