Swiss Franc is on a more 'realistic' level, says Swatch CEO

"And of course, big advantage, the Swiss franc has begun again to be at the levels it has been three, four years ago," Hayek said.

A stronger currency makes the exported goods more expensive outside the country, making them less attractive to foreign consumers. Or, the exporters might decide to bear the costs of the currency appreciation and see their margins reduced. Swatch opted to do the latter.

As a result, Hayek told CNBC he hopes the currency will remain at the current, more depreciated level.

"I hope, but with exchange rates and exchange money and what's happening in the stock market, you know it is full of manipulation, left and right, but here we are on a more realistic level," he said, recognizing that it's impossible for a company to control the fluctuation in exchange rates.