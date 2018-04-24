Trump thinks his VA secretary pick should drop out, but says 'it's totally his decision'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he does not think his choice to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs should stay in the confirmation process.

But the president said he will leave the decision up to White House physician Ronny Jackson, whose planned confirmation hearing was delayed as senators look into vague allegations against him. Jackson faces claims of overprescribing medications and drinking too much on the job, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Trump said he did not know about the specific accusations against the doctor.

"The fact is I wouldn't do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians that aren't thinking nicely about our country?" the president asked during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. "I really don't think personally he should do it. But it's totally his — I would stand behind him — totally his decision."