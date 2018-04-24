US stocks set for a positive open as yields ease; fresh earnings loom

The moves in premarket trade came as major markets overseas traded higher, lifted by news coming out of the bond market. On Monday, the 10-year Treasury note flirted with the 3 percent mark, its highest level since January 2014. It has since come off its highs.

In corporate earnings, 3M, Biogen, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly, Lockheed Martin, United Technologies, Verizon, Harley-Davidson, Restaurant Brands International, Amgen, Chubb, Capital One and Wynn Resorts are all set to publish their latest financial updates.

In economic data, the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing business outlook survey is scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by S&P/Case-Shiller house price index and the FHFA house price index at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, new home sales, consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity are all scheduled to be published.

In geopolitics, French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet President Donald Trump as he continues his state visit to the U.S. While security, trade and strengthening cooperative ties are likely to be up for discussion, a key topic of importance to investors is the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

The meeting comes as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech Tuesday on state television that if "anyone betrays the deal, they should know that they would face severe consequences," Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, oil prices ticked higher, with Brent crude hitting its highest level since November 2014, boosted by hopes that supplies will tighten.