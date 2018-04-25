Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug

Acadia Pharmaceuticals shares plunged 19 percent Wednesday after a report the Food and Drug Administration will re-examine its only drug.

Nuplazid, which treats hallucinations and delusions from psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease, has been scrutinized for reports of people dying while taking it. Lawmakers grilled Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a hearing about why the agency approved the drug and what it would take to have it removed from the market.

Gottlieb told members of Congress he would "take another look" at Nuplazid, CNN reports. The FDA told CNN this week it began conducting a new evaluation of the drug several weeks ago, before Gottlieb was questioned about it.

An FDA spokeswoman confirmed to CNBC the agency is conducting an evaluation of available information about Nuplazid.

The drug was first approved in 2016. Acadia did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Acadia's stock has plummeted 55 percent over the past year.

