    Carl Icahn says he hasn't talked to Trump since August

    • In a letter to The Washington Post, Icahn writes he was concerned about the newspaper's recent characterization of his relationship with President Trump.
    • Icahn says neither he nor anyone in his office has spoken with Trump or any other high-ranking White House official since August.
    • Icahn resigned from his post as special advisor on regulation last year, ahead of a critical New Yorker magazine article describing potential conflicts of interest.
    Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor, waits for Donald Trump, president and chief executive of Trump Organization Inc. and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, not pictured, to speak at an election night event in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, April 19, 2016.
    Billionaire investor Carl Icahn says he hasn't spoken with President Donald Trump for months.

    In a letter published Tuesday in The Washington Post, Icahn said he was concerned about the newspaper's characterization of his relationship with the president in a recent article.

    "The article seemed to imply that I've been speaking regularly with the president," he said. "I'd like to set the record straight: Neither I nor anyone in my office has spoken with the president or any high-level member of the Trump administration, including Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, regarding government business since August."

    Icahn resigned from his post as special advisor on regulation to Trump last year, ahead of a critical New Yorker magazine article describing his potential conflicts of interest.

    In the letter to the editor, Icahn reiterated that his White House departure stemmed from his distaste for partisan backbiting.

    "While I agree with many of the things his administration has done, I do disagree with others," Icahn wrote. "I simply found the constant drumbeat of vitriol and rhetoric in Washington — on both sides of the aisle — to be distasteful and a distraction from my busy schedule."

    "Washington is not for me," Icahn added.

    Read Icahn's full letter to The Washington Post here.