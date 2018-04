The country's supreme leader has himself offered his support by closing down his account on Telegram and telling followers to sign up to the Iranian-produced service.

Iranians currently prefer to use the Telegram app, but authorities have reportedly blamed its use for anti-establishment protests in the country.

Telegram was banned recently in Russia after its founder refused to hand over encryption keys to officials.

Soroush is not available through traditional app stores and CNBC has been unable to verify the imagery.

