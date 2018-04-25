EU launches a new plan to deal with economic migration

This European finance minister is warning against a potential digital tax 10:38 AM ET Fri, 20 April 2018 | 01:57

He emphasized that alongside government aid, "new tools are needed. The goal is to encourage the private sector to get involved in these projects as well, as official development aid alone will not do."

The initiative is seeking funding from private donors to blend in with EIB financing and is encouraging participation by structuring the bonds so that the first risk is taken by the institution, either via a guarantee mechanism for riskier private sector projects, or by issuing impact financing instruments.

The principle is structured around investing in assets that offer social or environmental benefits as well as financial returns.

As of yet, the geographical scope of the initiative includes the western Balkans as well as "southern neighborhoods" including Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, and Syria. The EIB is looking to increase its financing in the two regions by 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) over a five year period (added to the 7.5 billion euros already envisaged) and to encourage up to 15 billion euros of additional investments.

Existing projects include providing investments in critical infrastructure, as well as promo

ting improved delivery of public services and social protection to create a long-term solution.

This goes beyond the approach that was introduced in 2015 via an EU-Africa trust that largely dealt with migration by providing funds to help deport unwanted migrants and prevent people from leaving in the first place.

In 2015, 2.2 million people were found to be illegally present in the EU, according to figures from the European Parliament.