Facebook reported quarterly earnings and revenue well above expectations on Wednesday, as it made more ad money from each user despite recent scandals.

The number of daily users on the platform also appeared to bounce back, indicating steady engagement despite backlash surrounding the leak of personal information to firms like Cambridge Analytica. Shares jumped about 6 percent after the results were released.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings per share: $1.69, adjusted vs. $1.35 expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Revenue: $11.97 billion vs. $11.4 billion expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate

Daily active users: 1.45 billion vs. 1.45 billion expected by a StreetAccount estimate

Monthly active users: 2.2 billion vs. 2.2 billion expected by a StreetAccount estimate

A year ago, Facebook reported adjusted EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $8.03 billion.

The quarterly results also emphasized Facebook's ongoing hiring investments and expansion into mobile. Mobile ad revenue is now 91 percent of the total, and headcount increased 48 percent year-over-year to 27,742.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a conference call that the company is investing "heavily" on safety and security, including workers with language skills for detecting hate speech, and tools for verifying government IDs, ahead of elections in the U.S. and abroad by the end of the year.

"Beyond the investments we're making to secure our platform, we're going to invest even more in building the experiences that bring people together on Facebook in the first place," Zuckerberg said.