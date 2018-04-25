LendingClub plunged as much as 17 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Trade Commission alleged that the online lender "deceived customers" on its fee structure.

LendingClub sold users on loans with "no hidden fees," but actually collected "hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans," the agency said in a statement. In its complaint, the FTC claimed that LendingClub knew it was creating problems for consumers and likely misleading them.

It's the latest setback for LendingClub, whose founder was ousted in 2016 after an investigation determined that company employees knowingly sold loans to an investor that did not meet the backer's criteria. LendingClub pioneered the model of issuing consumer loans over the internet and selling the high-yield debt to investors through a marketplace.

LendingClub shares fell as low as $2.69 immediately following Wednesday's announcement. The stock is down more than 50 percent in the past year and has lost 80 percent of its value since the company went public in late 2014.

LendingClub's website and advertising materials told users there wouldn't be hidden fees. But when users received their loans, they were often for a smaller amount than what they'd applied for online, according to the FTC. That's because LendingClub would take a percentage of the loan after the banks had released the funds but before transferring the money to the applicant, the FTC alleged.

The FTC also said LendingClub falsely told potential borrowers that their loans had successfully been backed by investors, even though the applicants still had to pass multiple rounds of approval. LendingClub congratulated users on their forthcoming funds when in reality it knew that many of the applicants would never get a loan, the agency claimed.

"This case demonstrates the importance to consumers of having truthful information from lenders, including online marketplace lenders," said Reilly Dolan, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, in the statement. "Stopping this kind of conduct will help consumers make informed choices about loan offers."

LendingClub called the allegations "legally and factually unwarranted," and said in a statement that "it intends to oppose the claims and work towards an early resolution of the matter in Federal Court."

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division.