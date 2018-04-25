With a preliminary NAFTA deal possible next week, attention is turning to how it could potentially affect U.S. agriculture.

Canada's dairy market is protected by high tariffs and has been a key bone of contention by the U.S. but experts expect only "marginal" concessions from Ottawa. There's also an anti-dumping provision aimed at Mexico that has been sought by Florida and U.S. Southeast specialty crop producers, but analysts say it could ignite trade retaliation.

"What dairy farmers in America need now is some good news," Tom Vilsack, president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council and former secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, told CNBC in an interview. "Prices are very low, things are very stressed on the farm, and they see free trade agreements being negotiated by their competitors that open up market access."