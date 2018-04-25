Telecommunications companies are angling for 'the next level'

Content is still king.

That's the message from media executives at the 2018 APOS summit, in Bali, but it's not platforms such as Netflix or YouTube that have everyone talking this year. It was the telecommunications companies like Singapore's Singtel, the Philippines' Globe Telecom and Australia's Optus.

In some ways, it seemed those firms had been deemed the new media companies.

James Jeng, president of Taiwan Mobile, told CNBC there is one word representing his company: "That one word is T-I-M-E. T-I-M-E. T stands for telco, we are a telco company. I stands for internet, we are an internet company. M stands for Media and Entertainment. E stands for e-commerce."

Meanwhile, Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Consumer Singapore for Singtel, said connectivity is the starting point for everything else.

"We are talking about how telcos can create an ecosystem for content players, for media, and what's the role we play. So I think that role has shifted," he said. "It used to be only TV broadcasters, but now telco is the future, and how we can use telco relationships with our customers to bring the industry to the next level."