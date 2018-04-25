Visa to report earnings after the bell

Visa is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the market close Wednesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $1.02 per share, forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $4.81 billion, forecast by Thomson Reuters

Visa shares have gained 5 percent so far this year, outperforming the Dow Jones industrial average which has fallen 3 percent in the same period.

In February, Visa said it plans to acquire longtime partner Fraedom as the company seeks to expand its footprint in the business-to-business digital payment industry.

Visa and Worldpay said in February they would reverse duplicate transactions that led to unauthorized withdrawals for some users of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.