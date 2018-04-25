Watch: White House briefs press as Trump administration defends travel ban in court

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to brief reporters on Wednesday as the Trump administration goes before the Supreme Court to defend its travel ban.

President Donald Trump's travel ban, which he first tried to implement in January 2017, seeks to block entry for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also bans travel from Venezuela and North Korea, though those restrictions are not being fought in court.

The administration is defending the legality of the ban, which Trump said will prevent ISIS militants from entering the country – Hawaii argues that the ban violates immigration law and the constitution's rule against favoring certain religions over others, according to Reuters.

A federal judge also ruled on Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security must continue to provide protection to the undocumented young adults enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The government must continue accepting new applications for the program, The New York Times reported.