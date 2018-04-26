Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Amazon shares soared nearly 7 percent in the extended session after an impressive earnings announcement. The e-commerce and cloud computing company reported earnings per share of $2.01 higher than expected and revenues of $1.26 billion higher than expected. The huge beat on earnings shocked investors and brought the stock to an all-time high.

The company's cloud unit, AWS, continued to drive growth, with sales making up nearly three-quarters of Amazon's total operating income. Physical store revenue was also higher than expected.

Intel stock rose more than 5 percent after hours. The semiconductor company's revenue and earnings both surpassed analyst estimates, and revenue increased 9 percent year over year. Its second-largest segment, the Data Center Group, continued to show strong growth as well.

Shares of Starbucks dropped more than 2 percent post-market amid disappointing sales. The coffee company reported earnings in line with expectations and a slight beat on revenue. Same-store sales just beat estimates but did not grow fast enough to impress investors.

Mattel stock gained nearly 4 percent in extended trading after mixed financial results. The toymaker missed estimates on earnings but beat on revenue. One of the biggest issues Mattel has faced recently was the closure of major distributor Toys 'R' Us. Some of the company's brands, such as Barbie, have continued to grow despite the store closures.

Shares of Expedia shot up nearly 10 percent after the bell. The travel company reported a loss of 36 cents and revenues of $2.31 billion. Gross bookings grew 15 percent year over year, surpassing Wall Street's estimates.

Baidu stock hiked more than 5 percent in the extended session after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

Flex shares plummeted 15 percent in the extended session. The electronics manufacturer slightly missed earnings estimates and just beat revenue estimates, but its guidance for the upcoming quarter was extremely weak.

Square stock gained more than 1 percent after hours. The payment services provider announced Thursday afternoon that it will buy website-building company Weebly for $365 million.

U.S. Steel shares dropped more than 7 percent after the bell. The steel producer reported financial results that fell short of expectations and said it could continue to experience "operational volatility."

Shares of Sprint surged more than 8 percent and T-Mobile stock rose more than 2 percent after it was reported that the two telecommunications companies aim to seal a merger deal as early as next week.