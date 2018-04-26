Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business

Amazon's advertising business is growing fast — now adding billions of dollars to Amazon's quarterly sales.
On Thursday, Amazon disclosed that its "other" sales, mostly comprised of its advertising revenue, jumped 139 percent $2.03 billion for the first quarter, the first time that it's surpassed $2 billion.
"It's now a multibillion-dollar program and growing very quickly," Brian Olsavsky, Amazon's chief financial officer, said during the earnings call.
Olsavsky said advertising on its site is beneficial to both the customers and sellers on Amazon's platform. Ads help Amazon shoppers discover new brands and products more easily, while sellers are able to more effectively reach their target customers, he said.
The huge growth in Amazon's advertising business is reflective of the company's potential as a broader digital ad service.