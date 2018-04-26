Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business

While Amazon's ad business is still tiny compared to Google and Facebook, which collectively account for more than half of the digital advertising market, it's on track to become the third largest ad player in the U.S. by 2020, according to eMarketer.

"So far, it's been conservative in its ad load," Monica Peart, eMarketer's senior forecasting director, wrote in the report. "It remains an open question as to when Amazon will take advantage of its significant reach and dominance in rich shopper data to ramp up the placement of ads in other areas."

Amazon generates most of its advertising revenue by selling product search results, allowing sellers to buy slots for "sponsored products."

Olsavsky said that the "other" revenue saw an increase of $560 million in the first quarter due to accounting rule changes. But even after backing out those changes, the "other" segment would have grown roughly 72 percent, faster than any quarter in 2017.

He also said there are opportunities for video ads through its Prime Video offerings, but there are no plans to roll them out at the moment.

"We want customers to get the benefit of the new brand and product discovery, and then we want to let sellers for both emerging and established brands reach those customers," Olsavsky said.