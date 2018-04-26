Here’s what to expect from Amazon earnings Thursday

Wall Street expects another huge jump in Amazon's revenue, albeit at lower profits, compared with last year, when the company reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday.

But the conference call after the report could prove just as interesting to investors, if it provides peek into Amazon's plans for political damage control, dominance in cloud computing and investments in voice-assistant Alexa.

The e-commerce giant is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

Revenue is expected to be $49.79 billion, up 39 percent from last year's $35.71 billion. Amazon gave revenue guidance in the range of $47.75 billion to $50.75 billion.

Key issues that are likely to be discussed during the company's earnings call: reactions to the president's anti-Amazon salvos, insight in whether Amazon Web Services can double revenue by 2020, and how much Amazon is willing to spend on Alexa.