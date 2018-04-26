"We're very happy with how the quarter went and how the year started. For us it's about our long term strategy paying off," Su said. "We saw a nice ramp across our product lines across our PC, gaming and data center product lines."

"Gaming is a great market, there are lots and lots of gamers -- from casual gamers to real enthusiast gamers -- and we're addressing that entire segment. In data center, everyone needs more power in the cloud, so they're really great market segments."

Lu said that AMD added HP, Dell and Lenovo as commercial PC clients, and expects them to help growth during the second half of the year as those computers launch.

Microsoft will also ramp up with AMD's server products, she added, noting there are unannounced customers in the pipeline, too.