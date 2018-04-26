Brexit: What is the customs union and why does it matter?

A customs union is an agreement that allows partaking countries to set common external tariffs, allowing goods to travel freely between those countries.

The customs union which covers Europe was created in 1958 as part of the European Economic Community (EEC), which then evolved into the EU. All members of the EU are also members of the customs union.

The arrangement allows manufacturers to move goods and parts around the continent — which currently includes Britain and Northern Ireland — without cost or delay.

Conversely, goods that travel from outside such an agreement are generally subject to additional levies and checks that cost both time and money.

The customs union sets what is known as a common external tariff, so that any goods coming into the EU are charged the same amount, no matter which country they arrive in.

This means that once that tariff is paid, no further proof on where in the world the goods came from is necessary.