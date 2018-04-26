CNBC’S “WARREN BUFFETT: INVESTOR. TEACHER. ICON.” TO PREMIERE FRIDAY, MAY 4 AT 10PM ET/PT

CNBC ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASES WARREN BUFFETT'S IMMENSE IMPACT ON INVESTORS AROUND THE WORLD

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 26, 2018 – On Friday, May 4th at 10pm ET/PT, CNBC presents "Warren Buffett: Investor. Teacher. Icon." a one-hour documentary reported by CNBC's Becky Quick that examines Buffett's role as a teacher who has profoundly affected people, both by his own example and through his life lessons. The program premieres the night before the Annual Shareholders Meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the company that Buffett has led for more than 50 years and turned into a behemoth now worth almost half a trillion dollars.

More than just one of the most successful investors in history, Buffett possesses a rare blend of brilliance and common sense, which has made him a mentor and teacher to people around the world. For decades, the unassuming 87-year-old has imparted his wisdom in writings and speeches, in newspapers and on television, and notably, to the thousands of investors and devotees who make the pilgrimage to the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, each May. For the many who make the trip, and for the countless others who don't, Buffett's teachings are aspirational, meaningful, and even life-changing.

CNBC's Becky Quick, who has been covering Buffett for more than a decade, meets a range of people whose lives have been influenced and changed by Buffett's example and his teachings. Some are famous, and others unknown, everyday folks, some running small ventures, who feel a connection to one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Quick profiles an NFL superstar planning for life after football, a military veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, and a young man who attributes his recovery from an opioid addiction in part to Buffett's principles of ethics and integrity. Quick also visits the Hudson Booksellers at the Omaha airport, whose manager makes 20% of his annual sales during the weekend of the Shareholders Meeting by stocking up on books about, or recommended by, Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger.

"Warren Buffett: Investor. Teacher. Icon." presents an intimate look at Buffett through the eyes of those who follow him closely, as well as from never-before-seen footage of Buffett visiting his old house and neighborhood in Washington, D.C., where he lived as a teenager and cultivated his entrepreneurial spirit, delivering newspapers.

Mitch Weitzner is Senior Executive Producer and Vice President of Long Form Programming. Wally Griffith is Senior Producer and Reid Collins and Mary Hanan are Producers. Nikhil Deogun is Senior Vice President and Editor in Chief of Business News for CNBC.

