Cramer's lightning round: Now is the time to buy Walgreens' stock   

Walgreens Boots Alliance: "We think Amazon is not going to go [into the pharmaceutical business] and we think Walgreens is way too beat up, so I say it's time to buy [Walgreens' stock]."

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: "We like these special pharmacy [companies]. … This is a good one, too, and so I think you've got a nice spec."

Dominion: "You know, I've got to tell you, you have to buy it. I know it's painful and a lot of people feel like it's got this midstream operation that they're worried about. I say it's time to think longer term. It's a good company."

Tower Semiconductor: "Look, Tower's good, but I've got to tell you, I've got Intel and I've got AMD. Why do I have to mess with Tower Semi?"

Western Union: "Doesn't get any respect and it's just too hard to own. There's so many other stocks that are flying. I'm going to have to say no."

Idexx Laboratories: "The humanization of pets story remains a bull story and I say buy, buy, buy."

Huntington Ingalls Industries: "I want you to take some profits. All of the defense stocks are going lower. Now, will that selling die down? Yes, it will. But right now, we've got to take some profits."

GlaxoSmithKline: "You know, I like it. I know a lot of people turned on it the other day. It's back up. I think this new person, [CEO] Emma Walmsley, who runs the company, is doing a fantastic job. It's got a nice yield. GSK is for me."

LexinFintech Holdings: "No. The only ones from China that I'm recommending are Baidu and Alibaba and Baozun and that's it. I'm being tight on the rest and not putting many of those Chinese stocks on. Don't like how they act."