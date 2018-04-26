Deutsche Bank earnings: Net profit at 120 million euros for Q1 vs. 376 million euros expected

Deutsche Bank posted first-quarter net profits of 120 million euros ($146 million) Thursday, a sharp fall from last year's figure.

The number was also significantly lower than a Reuters poll prediction of 376 million euros. The Frankfurt-based lender has been under scrutiny from shareholders for posting a series of losses, including a 497 million euro loss for 2017.

Christian Seweing, the bank's recently-appointed chief executive officer, stressed the need to adjust its strategy in several areas of the business. "There is no time to lose as the

current returns for our shareholders are not acceptable," he said in a statement.

Sewing's appointment in early April, replacing former Chief Executive John Cryan, ended much uncertainty over the bank's leadership but left a sense of ambivalence surrounding the future of its investment bank, which has been a main source of losses.

This is a breaking news story please check back later for more.