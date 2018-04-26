General Motors reports first-quarter earnings before the bell — here is what Wall Street expects

Earnings: $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $34.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

The largest U.S. automaker is cutting shifts at some factories that make passenger cars, such as the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which makes the compact Chevrolet Cruze sedan. At the same time, it has added a shift at its Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, to meet demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossovers.

SUVs and trucks went from less than 50 percent of the U.S. market in 2008 to a 65 percent share at the end of 2017 and are expected to further grow in popularity, according to LMC Automotive.

Some changes among executive ranks are happening as well. The president of GM's luxury brand Cadillac Johan de Nysschen was abruptly replaced in mid-April by GM Canada executive Steve Carlisle. Cadillac has lagged other brands in the SUV and crossover segments, which has been a source of frustration for some dealers. Cadillac plans to release its third SUV, the XT4, in late 2018.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.