    General Motors reports first-quarter earnings before the bell — here is what Wall Street expects

    • General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs.
    • Some major changes have taken place at GM's luxury brand Cadillac as the brand catches up to rivals in the SUV and crossover segments.
    Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors, holds a media briefing at the 2016 GM Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 7, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.
    General Motors is expected to release earnings for the first quarter of 2018, which come as the company continues to shift its lineup away from passenger cars and toward trucks and SUVs.

    Here's what Wall Street expects:

    • Earnings: $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $34.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

    The largest U.S. automaker is cutting shifts at some factories that make passenger cars, such as the plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which makes the compact Chevrolet Cruze sedan. At the same time, it has added a shift at its Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, to meet demand for the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 crossovers.

    SUVs and trucks went from less than 50 percent of the U.S. market in 2008 to a 65 percent share at the end of 2017 and are expected to further grow in popularity, according to LMC Automotive.

    Some changes among executive ranks are happening as well. The president of GM's luxury brand Cadillac Johan de Nysschen was abruptly replaced in mid-April by GM Canada executive Steve Carlisle. Cadillac has lagged other brands in the SUV and crossover segments, which has been a source of frustration for some dealers. Cadillac plans to release its third SUV, the XT4, in late 2018.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

