Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich, who is considering a run for president in 2020, recently met privately with billionaire investor and philanthropist Ron Burkle, who has a reputation for donating to candidates and causes across the political spectrum, CNBC has learned.

Kasich met with Burkle in March in Los Angeles, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Kasich, who has been criss-crossing the country, was asked to host a speaking event at Burkle's home. The billionaire co-founder of investment firm Yucaipa Companies did not attend the event, the sources said.

The event at Burkle's mansion was not a fundraiser, and Kasich focused his speech, as well as a question and answer session, on leadership values and police reforms, according to people who attended the talk.

It is unclear whether Kasich, who is in his second term as Ohio's governor, discussed a potential 2020 run with Burkle during their meeting on the sidelines. Term limits prevent Kasich from running for a third term.

The meeting took place at a time when Kasich deliberates whether he should run for president in two years. His friends and associates have been meeting with megadonors to gauge their interest in backing him for another go at the White House, sources previously told CNBC.

According to the sources, donors have told Kasich's top political lieutenants that they would support a Kasich presidential campaign against President Donald Trump – depending on whether Republicans can hold congressional majorities this fall and how close federal investigations get to Trump. It was not clear which donors Kasich's allies talked to.

During his March stop in Los Angeles, Kasich declined to rule out a run in 2020. "All of my options are on the table," he said, according to Politico.

Kasich previously ran for president in 2016. He won only his home state of Ohio while Trump systematically stacked up wins and delegates on his way to the nomination.

A spokesman for Kasich did not return requests for comment. A spokesman for Burkle declined to comment.