Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today's Korean summit

North Korea and South Korea are on the verge of an historic moment — and it matters for tech companies and their investors far beyond the peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-In are meeting on Friday. It's only the third time leaders from the two Koreas have ever met.

The summit will help set the stage for Kim's planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The event is important in of itself, especially for Koreans.

But beyond the geopolitics, many investors care as well — including, for example, holders of Apple stock.