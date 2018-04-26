Senate committee backs bill to protect special counsel Mueller in bipartisan vote



In a bipartisan vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a bill making it more difficult for President Donald Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.



Four Republicans joined 10 Democrats on the committee in voting to advance the bill.

It is unlikely, however, that the bill will get a vote on the floor of the full Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the bill is "not necessary" and that he would not bring it up for a vote.

"I'm the one who decides what we take to the floor," McConnell told Fox News last week. "That's my responsibility as the majority leader, and we will not be having this on the floor of the Senate."



Mueller is investigating allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and damage his Democrat opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



Trump reportedly considered firing Mueller at least twice last year. The president has repeatedly called the special counsel's probe a "witch hunt."