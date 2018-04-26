CIA director Mike Pompeo confirmed by Senate as secretary of State

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed CIA Director Mike Pompeo as the next secretary of State in a 57-42 vote.



During his tenure as CIA director, Pompeo became a trusted advisor of President Donald Trump and has played a key role in preparations for the president's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Pompeo met secretly with Kim over Easter weekend to lay the ground work for direct talks between Trump and the North Korean dictator. It was the highest level meeting between officials from the U.S. and North Korean since 2000.



In his first act as secretary of state, Pompeo will leave for Brussels to attend a meeting of the NATO military alliance this week.

Pompeo replaces Rex Tillerson, who was fired by the president in March. Tillerson was viewed as a moderate within the administration, frequently disagreeing with Trump over key foreign policy issues such as the president's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and his threats to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.



Pompeo, on the other hand, is a foreign policy hawk who sees eye to with the president on Iran in particular. After Trump was elected president, Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he looks "forward to rolling back this disastrous deal with the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism."



Trump has nominated CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to replace Pompeo at the helm of the intelligence agency. Haspel's nomination has faced controversy due to her role in CIA black site in Thailand that held al Qaeda suspects after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.







