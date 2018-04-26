Short-seller Jim Chanos bets against two health-care companies: They 'might be worth nothing'

Short-seller Jim Chanos told CNBC on Thursday that he's betting against health-care stocks Envision Healthcare and Mednax.

"I'm betting these companies might be worth nothing," the founder and president of Kynikos Associates told CNBC's "Squawk Box." He added he's been short Envision Healthcare since the middle of last year and Mednax as of 2018.

Chanos said his firm has been concerned about the "rent seekers" in the U.S. health-care system who he alleges are ripping off the system. Envision Healthcare and Mednax business models involve "deception or aggressive use of reimbursement."

He mentioned UnitedHealthcare's terminated agreement with Envision Healthcare, which has a market cap of $4.6 billion, after United alleged that Envision had significantly over-billed patients for its services.

Additionally, "both companies have put themselves up for sale hoping that private equity will buy them out," he added. "Winter is coming in the U.S. health-care system."

Shares of Envision Healthcare fell more than 5 percent in premarket trade after the news, while Mednax's stock was down more than 8 percent.

Envision Healthcare and Mednax did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Kynikos Associates, with more than $2 billion in assets under management, saw its short-only fund down 12 percent last year, according to sources familiar with the matter. Kynikos' hedge fund was up 22 percent last year, sources said, adding both funds are about flat in 2018.