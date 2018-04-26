President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to distance himself from his longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, telling Fox News hosts that Cohen handled only a "tiny, tiny fraction" of his "overall legal work."

Cohen, who has served as Trump's lawyer for more than a decade, is under federal investigation related to a 2016 payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, among other matters. Cohen has said he did it on Trump's behalf, but without Trump's knowledge.

"Michael is in business, he is really a businessman, a fairly big business, as I understand it," Trump said on "Fox and Friends." "I don't know his business, but [the investigation] doesn't have to do with me."

Cohen "also practices law," Trump said, but "I would say probably the big thing is his business, and they're looking something having to do with his business."

Cohen handles only "a tiny, tiny little fraction" of Trump's "overall legal work," said the president but he "represents me on some things ... like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

"I've been told I'm not involved" in the investigation, Trump said. "From what I understand, they're looking at his businesses."

Federal agents raided Cohen's home, office and hotel room earlier this month, where they seized documents relevant to the investigation. Cohen's lawyers immediately pressed to let Cohen, and potentially Trump himself review the seized documents and remove any covered by attorney client privilege, before the government is permitted to comb through them.

Trump's latest comments appeared to undermine the argument being made by Cohen lawyers, who say their client was Trump's personal attorney first and foremost, and therefore, practically everything Cohen did was protected by attorney client privilege.

Following the Trump interview, CNBC spoke briefly to Cohen. At first, Cohen said that he would need to call back. Moments later, he added, "I'm on the other line with my lawyers," before hanging up the phone.