US stocks set to for a slightly positive open as GM, Amazon, UPS earnings take the limelight

The moves in pre-market trade come after markets in the U.S. finished the previous session mostly higher, as positive earnings offset concerns surrounding rising yields. While Asia and Europe have shown a slight rebound on Thursday, investors still remain cautious on moves in the bond market.

On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped the 3 percent mark, and continued to extend gains on Wednesday. With yields on the apparent rise, market participants are wondering what this will mean for the global economy with many expecting this to mean higher interest rates from central banks.

Speaking of central banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to host its next Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. Prior to the U.S. open, the ECB will release its interest rate and monetary policy decisions, and then follow this up with a press conference.

While investors expect the ECB to hold firm on its current rate strategy, the press conference will be watched closely to see what President Mario Draghi says in regards to the economic state of the euro zone. Other topics that Draghi could touch upon include trade, monetary policy, bonds and the euro.

Switching focus to the U.S., earnings will continue to dominate talk on Thursday.

Out of the raft of corporates set to report, Bristol-Myers Squibb, General Motors, PepsiCo, Time Warner, UPS, American Airlines Group, Domino's Pizza, Hershey, Southwest Air, Dunkin Brands, Amazon.com, Baidu, Intel, Microsoft, Starbucks, Expedia and Mattel are some of the big names investors will be paying close attention to.

Looking to economic data, jobless claims, durable goods and advance economic indicators are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by housing vacancies at 10 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index at 11 a.m. ET