Your first trade for Thursday, April 26

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Intel.

David Seaburg was a buyer of AT&T.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Twitter.

Guy Adami was a buyer of HCA Healthcare.

Trader disclosure: On April 25, 2018 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AAPL, AKS, AMD, BAC, BEL, CI, COP, CTL, DVN, FB, GLD, GM, HD, IBM, KHC, LUV, MAS, MRVL, MSFT, MU, NEM, OIH, OLN, SLV, SVU, WMB, XHB, XLF. Pete is long stock AAPL, ATVI, BAC, BKE, C, FUL, GM, HLT, IBM, INTC, KMB, KMI, KMX, KO, LOW, LVS, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, PG, PII, STZ, TGT, TPX, UFS, UPS, VFC, WYNN, XOM. Pete owns puts QQQ. Pete bought AMD, BEL, MU calls. Pete sold ALB, AIG, BHGE, C, CLF, EEM, FEYE, GS, HIG, INTC, PSX, X calls. Pete sold VMW stock. Pete sold IWM, TSLA puts. COWEN, ADT.X Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen Inc. serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Dan Nathan is short IWM, SPY. Dan sold SNAP. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.



