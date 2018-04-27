The market for electric scooters is booming, with names like LimeBike, Spin, Bird among the few companies appealing to consumers in big cities who are looking for quick, convenient and environmentally-friendly transportation.

For companies, there's big demand to be had from both consumers and investors, especially as public transportation woes snare urban consumers. LimeBike and Bird have both pulled in over $100 million in funding, while earlier this month, Uber acquired Jump, an electric bike-share company.

With just the touch of an app, these start-ups offer e-scooter rentals that are easy to use, and available in major metropolitan regions like Los Angeles, San Francisco and beyond. The bikes themselves are dockless, and the app finds a scooter nearby and unlocks it remotely.

When the rider is done, the scooter can be locked anywhere a regular bike or scooter could. And depending on the length of time a user needs them, the scooters are also affordable: LimeBike, Bird and Spin are rentable for anywhere between 15 cents and 1 per minute.

In the last few months, these scooters have popped up everywhere — but not everyone is on board with their growing popularity. Last week, a headline in The Wall Street Journal blared that San Francisco was being "terrorized" by the trend.

Indeed, a casual stroll a CNBC reporter took down San Francisco's Market Street recently offered glimpses of unattended e-scooters on virtually every block. While commuters have embraced the ease and convenience the e-scooters provide, their ubiquity has been met with grumbles and, in some cases, government intervention.

Last week, the San Francisco City Attorney's office slapped cease and desist letters on all three major e-scooter companies. The city is also considering legislation introduced by City Supervisor Aaron Peskin that would allow the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to impose permit requirements on companies like these, as a means to regulate the influx of traffic.

In response, Bird Rides CEO Travis VanderZanden, who is also an alum of Uber, issued a letter supporting more oversight.

Bird "applaud[s] city officials efforts to work with us in ensuring that we can bring environmentally-friendly transportation alternatives to San Francisco, and we support Supervisor Peskin's legislation to regulate e-scooters and are eager to continue the conversations around these regulations," VanderZanden wrote.