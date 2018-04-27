Exxon Mobil shares fall 2% as earnings fall short of expectations

Exxon Mobil on Friday reported its quarterly profit increased from a year ago, but fell short of expectations, marking the second straight quarter that earnings disappointed Wall Street.

The company's stock slipped about 2 percent in premarket trading.

Exxon's profits have improved over the last year as the oil market continues to recover from a prolonged price slump. Oil prices have recently hit their highest levels since the end of 2014.

Those rising prices helped to boost Exxon's revenues in the first quarter.

"Increased commodity prices, coupled with a focus on operating efficiently and strengthening our portfolio, resulted in higher earnings and the highest quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales since 2014," Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Still, Exxon's profit fell a few cents short of expectations as the company saw its spending rise 17 percent from a year ago.

The oil giant reported earnings of $1.09 per share, compared with $1.12 forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue beat expectations, coming in at $68.21 billion, versus $63.59 billion in sales forecast by Thomson Reuters.

Exxon's production of oil, natural gas and other liquids fall by 6 percent from the previous quarter. An earth quake in Papua New Guinea in February disrupted operations at Exxon's liquefied natural gas facility, reducing its quarterly earnings by $80 million.

Notably, it's American production business generated $429 million in profit, compared with a loss of $18 million a year ago. Exxon has been investing in U.S. shale oil production, particularly in the prolific Permian Basin that underlies Texas and New Mexico.

Despite returning to profit growth last year, investors sold off the company's stock after Exxon reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The shares have yet to fully recover.

Exxon's stock performance has also lagged the broader energy sector, as well as its Big Oil peers like Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell. Chevron is set to report earnings later Thursday morning.

Shares of Exxon are down about half a percent over the last year, compared with a nearly 11-percent gain for the S&P 500 energy sector.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.