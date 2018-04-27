Greece is back in the spotlight as its crucial bailout deadline approaches

Greece is back on the European agenda as the country rushes to end its third bailout program in August.

The Greek finance chief is due to present Friday new measures for the country, once its emergency assistance program ends. The idea is to convince creditors and the markets that the country will continue with reforms even if it's no longer relying on bailout funds.

Speaking with CNBC Thursday, Klaus Regling, who oversees the European emergency bailout fund (ESM), said he had seen earlier versions of the Greek plan, but it lacked ambition.

"I think (Greece) should be a bit more ambitious in some areas," Regling said, citing privatizations as an example.

Though Greece has a lot of work to do in the next four months, presenting a long-term strategy is seen as being just as important.