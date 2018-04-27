If you stayed up late, like me, to watch the big summit between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and South Korea President Moon Jae-in you likely wasted, like me, what could have been a good night's sleep or a fun night on the town.

I fear, at least for the moment, history will judge this meeting as nothing more than a Potemkin summit—filled with countless photos designed to pull at your heart, when in fact, zero was achieved.

The optics could not have been any better, having almost a cinematic feel to it all. But the only movie that was emulated here was the geopolitical equivalent of Bill Murray's Groundhog Day. North Korea, once again, made promise after promise while gaining more and more time to build evermore advanced nuclear weapons and missiles to mount them on.

There were some meaningful aspects to this summit that are worth noting.

First, the moment when Kim and Moon shook hands, with Kim crossing over to South Korea, was truly historic. Then, Kim offered, and Moon accepted, the North Korean dictator's invitation to cross over briefly to the North Korean side to shake hands and take photos, also truly historic.

Next, the sheer amount of potential—and that is the key word, potential—promises made was certainly eye opening. Both sides will work hard to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons, a promise only Kim Jong Un can truly fulfill.

And both nations also agreed to push forward, bringing in other nations like the U.S. and China, to sign an agreement to formally end the Korean War—a cold war vestige that certainly needs to discarded in the trash heap of history once and for all.