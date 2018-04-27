How marketing built Lego into the world’s favorite toy brand

The process for creating online content is also a focus for Goldin, with teams working on new content as a product launches, rather than doing so far ahead. “We allow our people to have much more flexibility in terms of making decisions … And making changes that they need to, less hierarchies and less processes, but also making sure that they free up their time (so they don't just) create many things ahead of time," she told CNBC by phone.

Along with changing how it operates to be fit for the future, Lego is also looking to new markets. Lego saw “strong double-digit growth” in China and will open an office in Dubai this year. “In places like China and India as we expand our geographic reach, people actually don’t know Lego at all, so we still can learn what it means and build up that muscle to be a challenger brand and to learn what it means to have competition and fight copycat … It’s a matter of staying humble,” Kim said, speaking at Advertising Week Europe. Lego announced a partnership with Tencent in January, which will see Lego games offered by the Chinese internet giant, as well as an extension of Lego Life in China.

Newer entrants are also coming into the market all the time, such as GoldieBlox, a toy company encouraging girls to build and aiming to inspire careers in the science and technology industries. “It would be easy to be arrogant and just say that everyone knows the brand, and we just keep doing what we’re doing and we’re good, but it’s always, hey, what do consumers want, how do we get there, how do we deliver?” Kim said.

Finding out what children and their parents want is the secret to Lego’s success. According to Goldin, the answer is novelty: each year, 25 percent to 30 percent of sales come from new products. “As a chief marketing officer you really need to understand how the whole process works, how you can accelerate it, how you can bring things to market faster, how you problem solve around it, but also how you inspire innovation,” Goldin told CNBC. And it is here that her experience selling cosmetics to women at Revlon helps her.

“Like in the toy business, the beauty category depends a lot on novelty … Like kids, women don’t know what they want … No woman would ever tell you what it is that she really wants. No woman would ever tell you that she has enough pairs of shoes or enough colors of lipsticks or enough makeup. But if you ask them what is it that you want, they will never know. And it's the same with the kids, they're looking for novelty.”