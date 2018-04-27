Saturday is the third and final day of the NFL Draft, where teams pick not only the brightest and most promising college stars, but also choose from the hundreds of relatively unknown players that compete with blood and sweat to get signed to NFL rosters.

In the lower draft rounds, players are fighting to make a team, typically without the fame and fortune that go to the first-round superstars.

One of the big factors in drafting players is how they fared at the NFL Combine, or their school's Pro Day. How they do could mean the difference between a career in the NFL, or looking for a desk job. It's here where tenths of a second, or mere inches, can determine careers — and where players get drafted.

So much comes down to a track meet that involves lot of running and jumping. But it's an important track meet, and training for that day is serious business. Scouts and coaches use what they see to measure the speed, strength, and agility of the NFL hopefuls.



That's why a new business has emerged: Professional training programs designed to maximize athlete potential on that day. Recently, CNBC decided to get a first hand look at one training program, and in the process worked out with an athlete from one of the nation's top-ranked college football teams. The vigorous workout included some agility drills, short sprints, jumps, and hit some bench press.