    ×

    Music & Musicians

    Kiss frontman Paul Stanley reveals plans for 'major' tour to start next year

    • Kiss frontman Paul Stanley announces that the iconic rock band is putting together a new tour for next year.
    • "It hasn't been announced yet," he tells CNBC. "Don't tell anybody."
    • Kiss has only a few dates on its 2018 schedule.
    KISS' Paul Stanley rocks art tour at NJ gallery
    KISS frontman Paul Stanley rocks art tour at NJ gallery   

    Kiss frontman Paul Stanley announced on CNBC on Friday that the iconic rock band is putting together a new tour for 2019.

    "A major Kiss tour, I would say, starts at the end of January. It hasn't been announced yet," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

    "So, don't tell anybody," he joked. "Breaking news."

    "This will be the biggest tour we've done, the biggest show we've done," he added, but didn't give any other details.

    Kiss currently has a few dates on its 2018 schedule, all in July in Spain and Portugal.

    Stanley alluded to a new tour on ABC Radio on the red carpet for the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

    Paul Stanley of KISS
    Getty Images
    Paul Stanley of KISS

    "Kiss is very interesting at this point because it's become a tribe," Stanley said. "Many bands are based upon a certain demographic, whereas Kiss has young children up to grandparents. Everybody shares the experience. It's incredibly gratifying to look out and see really families, neighbors, all kinds of people there. It's a good job."

    In the four decades since Kiss started, the music industry has changed dramatically.

    Stanley said he's glad the band isn't just starting out nowadays.

    "That pot of gold at the end the rainbow isn't there for many," he said. "At this point, you're virtually owned by the corporations" that won't stick by musicians like the old days.

    "Sustaining success over the long haul is something that's very challenging," he said. "At this point, we're 40 years in, 100 million albums. So we've done quite well."

    When he's not on the road with Kiss, Stanley finds refuge in painting.

    "I originally started doing it as a way to depressurize and itself has turned into a multiple seven-figure diversion," he said. "It's a five-day-a-week job at this point."

    CNBC

    Stanley — currently on a national art tour with his work, sponsored by Wentworth Galleries — said that having no formal art training did not deter him.

    "I guess I'm a punk impressionist," he said. "I'm a big believer that a lot of people have abilities that they don't really tap into because people around them are telling them that it's not good or impossible."

    "So pick up a paintbrush. Or invest. Find something, go in incrementally, and you'll see how successful you can be," he added.

    Stanley said he approaches investing like everything he does: He relies on the people around him. "I tend to listen to the people around me ... and perhaps tell them what I'm more bullish on than other things."

    "You're only as good as the team around you; whether you're a politician, whether you're president, or any CEO, you are defined by the people around you," he said. "I tend to surround myself with people who can go the distance."

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

    CNBC's before the bell news roundup
    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service.Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...