Kiss frontman Paul Stanley reveals plans for 'major' tour to start next year

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley announced on CNBC on Friday that the iconic rock band is putting together a new tour for 2019.

"A major Kiss tour, I would say, starts at the end of January. It hasn't been announced yet," he said in a "Squawk Box" interview.

"So, don't tell anybody," he joked. "Breaking news."

"This will be the biggest tour we've done, the biggest show we've done," he added, but didn't give any other details.

Kiss currently has a few dates on its 2018 schedule, all in July in Spain and Portugal.

Stanley alluded to a new tour on ABC Radio on the red carpet for the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.