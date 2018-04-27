The Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road is a reliable truck that cruises on off-road trails

People talk about the Toyota Tacoma in much the same way they talk about fabled war heroes and legendary family descendants. Look into the community and you'll see dozens of tales of Tacomas performing Herculean feats and surviving impossible situations.

As a result, the Tacoma has enjoyed a reputation for being un-killable, immensely capable and incredibly reliable. When Toyota offered us a TRD Off-Road model to test, we set out to see if that reputation is enough to make it a solid buy in 2018.