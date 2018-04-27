    ×

    Trading Nation

    Time to ditch growth stocks for value stocks, portfolio manager says

    Time to ditch growth stocks for value stocks, portfolio manager says
    Time to ditch growth stocks for value stocks, portfolio manager says   

    In the debate between growth and value, some may argue value can prevail.

    After all, "value" stocks typically boast low price-earnings ratios and other traditional assessment metrics, often looked upon as undervalued relative to its underlying fundamentals. "Growth" stocks are often considered those whose earnings are expected to increase at an above-average rate but don't necessarily boast the same strong fundamental backdrop.

    Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager with Washington Crossing Advisors, recently went overweight value stocks over growth stocks. Here are his reasons why.

    • Though earnings are coming in quite nicely for growth stocks this quarter, valuations are stretched.

    • Outsized gains in technology shares, specifically, reduce the relative attractiveness of growth over value at this juncture.

    • Three sectors that appear particularly attractive here are financials, health care and energy. Energy was once a major laggard but has made a comeback in the last months.

    • Health-care names investors may want to consider include Merck and Pfizer, two value companies with improving margins, improving revenue growth with a rising dividend.

    Disclosure: Morganlander's firm owns shares of Merck and Pfizer; he does not personally own these names.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    PFE
    ---
    MRK
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...