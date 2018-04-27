Top VC deals: DocuSign goes public, Square acquires Weebly, and Revolut draws a $1.7 billion valuation

Here's a round-up of the most important deals in venture capital from the past week.
Exits
DocuSign went public on Friday, with shares opening at $38 apiece after pricing at $29. Founded in 2003, DocuSign makes software for digitally signing documents. The company raised $629.3 million in its IPO. Previously, it had raised venture funding from firms including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Accel Partners.
Square announced plans to acquire Weebly on Thursday for $365 million. Weebly provides website-building tools to small businesses. A competitor to Squarespace, Wordpress and Medium, Weebly had raised $35.7 million in venture funding prior to the acquisition, according to Crunchbase. Backers included Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Floodgate, Felicis Ventures and Y Combinator.
Start-ups
London-based Revolut raised $250 million and attained a valuation of $1.7 billion. DST Global, an early investor in Facebook and Spotify, led the funding round, with other VC firms including Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital. Revolut provides a debit card that allows people to spend money in 150 currencies with no fees at a real-time exchange rate.
Culture Trip, an online travel magazine, raised $88 million in a series B round of funding led by the venture arm of PPF Group, a Netherlands-based conglomerate. Skift reports that Culture Trip plans to expand its website and mobile app into an online travel agency with the funding.
Enterprise tech start-up Innovium raised $77 Million in a series D funding round. The company said it will use the capital to ramp up production and sales of its data center switches. Investors in the round included Qualcomm Ventures and Greylock Partners.
PayPal and Goodwater Capital invested in a $44 million series A round of funding for Dosh. The company's app helps people get cash back from retailers when they make a purchase of any discounted item or item with an available coupon or promo. Dosh works with retailers like Sam's Club, Forever 21 and Chili's.
Salesforce Ventures led a $24 million round for IFTT and was joined by IBM, the Chamberlain Group and Fenox Venture Capital. IFTTT (if this, then that) makes tools that help people use various apps, smart home appliances and consumer electronics in a connected way. For example, a user can opt to receive a text message every time a security camera detects a loud noise (like breaking glass) in their home.
Marble, a start-up that's developing self-driving delivery robots, raised a $10 million series A round from investors including Tencent, Lemnos, Crunchfund and Maven. The company, which has raised a total of $15 million, sees its robots delivering food and other items from Main Street shops to customers' doors, traveling short distances in cities where they are permitted.
CryptTV, a Los Angeles start-up that makes and distributes short, scary videos online, raised $6.2 million in venture funding. The company's co-founders are Jack Davis and "Hostel" director Eli Roth. Investors in the round included Lerer Hippeau, NBC Universal (parent of CNBC) and Advancit Capital.
— CNBC's Jordan Novet, Anita Balakrishnan and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.