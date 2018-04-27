Top VC deals: DocuSign goes public, Square acquires Weebly, and Revolut draws a $1.7 billion valuation

London-based Revolut raised $250 million and attained a valuation of $1.7 billion. DST Global, an early investor in Facebook and Spotify, led the funding round, with other VC firms including Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital. Revolut provides a debit card that allows people to spend money in 150 currencies with no fees at a real-time exchange rate.

Culture Trip, an online travel magazine, raised $88 million in a series B round of funding led by the venture arm of PPF Group, a Netherlands-based conglomerate. Skift reports that Culture Trip plans to expand its website and mobile app into an online travel agency with the funding.

Enterprise tech start-up Innovium raised $77 Million in a series D funding round. The company said it will use the capital to ramp up production and sales of its data center switches. Investors in the round included Qualcomm Ventures and Greylock Partners.