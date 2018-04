The moves in pre-market trade came after markets in the U.S. finished the previous session in the black, with the Dow Jones industrial average surging more than 200 points by the close on the back of better-than-expected corporate results.

In earnings, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Sony, Autoliv, Phillips 66, TransCanada and Tenneco are some of the names set to report prior to the open.

In data, advance estimates of the gross domestic product (GDP) figures will be released for the first quarter at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the employment cost index. Consumer sentiment figures will come out at 10 a.m. ET.

Politics will remain at the forefront of investors' minds Friday, both domestically and internationally. Overseas, the leaders of South and North Korea met at the border between the two countries for historic face-to-face discussions.

The talks are expected to ease tensions between the two nations, with the two leaders on Friday having pledged to remove the risk of war and collaborate in order to secure complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.