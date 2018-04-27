Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon

The health-care industry is equal parts skeptical and excited when it comes to Amazon.

That's the takeaway from a new survey of more than 300 industry executives, policymakers and investors conducted by prominent health-tech venture capital firm Venrock.

Following a year in which Amazon gobbled up Whole Foods, forged a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan to reduce health care costs and made clear its ambitions to distribute pharmaceuticals, there's little question that the e-commerce giant is out to disrupt at least some aspects of the multitrillion-dollar industry.

In Venrock's annual survey, Amazon came up repeatedly, in ways both positive and negative.

"Amazon is shaking up industries from retail to entertainment, and the latest sector in its sights is health care," Venrock said about the survey results.

When asked to choose the technology company that would make the most progress in health, the majority (51 percent) chose Amazon, followed by Apple (26 percent) and Google (18 percent).

But when polled about the most important health-care event of the past year, the Amazon partnership with Berkshire and J.P. Morgan ranked only third at 16 percent. More than half the respondents (51 percent) selected "survival of the Affordable Care Act," while 22 percent said the most significant event was CVS' $69 billion acquisition of Aetna.