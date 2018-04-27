Watch: Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold joint press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 1:50 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to host a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House Friday.

Trump sent a welcome tweet Friday morning in anticipation of Merkel's arrival, saying they have "so much to discuss, so little time!"

Merkel's arrival marks the second meeting this week between Trump and a major European leader in the U.S., following French President Emmanuel Macron's first official state visit to Washington.

But where Trump's relationship with Macron is defined by a camaraderie that prevails over their policy differences, Merkel has received much less warmth from the president.



Trump has railed against Germany's refugee policy under Merkel, calling her government's decision to let in hundreds of thousands of refugees a "catastrophic mistake."



The president has also criticized Germany's trade surplus with the United States and has singled out the Berlin government, a NATO ally, for not spending enough on defense.





In an Oval Office photo-op in March 2017, Trump appeared to ignore Merkel's request to share a handshake.

And whereas Macron stayed with Trump for three days in Washington, Merkel will depart shortly after the press conference on Friday.