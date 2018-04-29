    ×

    CNBC MEDIA ALERT: CNBC'S BECKY QUICK WILL SPEAK WITH BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR WARREN BUFFETT ON CNBC’S “SQUAWK BOX” MONDAY, MAY 7TH 6AM-9AM ET

    BILL GATES, MICROSOFT FOUNDER & CO-CHAIR OF THE BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, & CHARLIE MUNGER, VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, WILL JOIN 8AM-9AM ET

    WHEN: Monday, May 7th 6am-9am ET

    WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

    CNBC's Becky Quick will speak with billionaire investor Warren Buffett Monday, May 7th on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) live from Omaha, Nebraska, following the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting. Buffett will be live from 6-9am ET. Charlie Munger, Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, Microsoft Founder & Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will join from 8-9am ET.

