Jones was selected by President Bill Clinton in 1995 as a judge in New York's Southern District, an appointment that came on the recommendation of late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-NY. She spent 17 years on the bench and presided over a wide array of cases, many of which involved questions of privilege.

Among her most famous cases involved Autumn Jackson, who was convicted in 1997 of attempting to extort millions of dollars from comedian Bill Cosby.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault on Thursday — the same day Jones was appointed special master.

After she stepped down as a federal judge in early 2013, Jones acted as an arbitrator in the matter of National Football League running back Ray Rice, who had been suspended indefinitely after physically assaulting his fiancee in an elevator. Jones overturned his suspension.

In 2013, Jones made her first foray into private practice, joining the firm Zuckerman Spaeder. In the spring of 2016, she moved to become a partner at Bracewell, focusing on white collar issues. Jones joined Bracewell after Giuliani left his role as a name partner in the firm. Bracewell did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on Jones' appointment.

She developed a particular expertise as an independent investigator in cases involving labor unions.

Over the course of her career, Jones cultivated a solid reputation, which was undiminished after Jones shifted to private practice. She received the Robert Morgenthau Award in 2016, an annual prize given to exemplary prosecutors, named after the famed New York district attorney.

"She is incredibly efficient," said Glen Kopp, a partner at Mayer Brown and a former colleague of Jones' at Bracewell. "She can consume, absorb and make sense of a lot of information very quickly."

Jones' ability to filter through the legal chaff will be tested in her new role as special master. She will be making determinations about the status of eight boxes' worth of hard-copy documents, and extractions from multiple cell phones, an iPad and other electronically stored files.

Kopp agreed with Wood that Jones is well-prepared for the task. She can "see through whatever is superfluous and unnecessary and get right down to it," Kopp said.