Criticism mounted on Sunday over the entertainment at the annual White House Correspondent's Dinner, where the headlining comedian launched into a profanity-laced diatribe that skewered Washington's political establishment, in a way that even some journalists thought crossed a line.
For the second year, President Donald Trump skipped the annual confab, dubbed "Nerd Prom" by attendees. However, he and members of his administration were eviscerated by comedian Michelle Wolf in a raunchy tirade that diverged sharply from the evening's traditional entertainment.
An alum of "The Daily Show" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Wolf drew sharp criticism after she blasted the women of the Trump administration: Ivanka Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, all of whom were seated just feet away from the podium.
The performance, which was televised live on C-SPAN, was fiercely debated on social media Sunday, with several high-profile journalists taking issue with Wolf's harsh jokes.
