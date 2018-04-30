Cramer's lightning round: Corning's stock is an unnecessary victim of T-Mobile-Sprint merger   

Corning Inc.: "Well, Corning's the kind of company that goes down on a day when Sprint is trying to merge with T-Mobile. Some people say, 'Oh, maybe there is not going to be that much telco equipment' which, of course, has nothing to do with Corning, but that is where we are right now. I'm going to have to take a pass."

Alibaba: "It reports May 4. I think it's certainly a possibility that we see real good numbers. I say own it. Chart looks real bad. People are freaking out about it."

First American Financial: "No, no. I mean, it's like anything even remotely connected with the housing segment is just not working and I'm not going to fight the trend. I wish I could, but I just don't have the energy."

Coherent Inc.: "Oh my god, laser? You know, laser photonics has been just a nightmare. I can't counsel anything other than don't buy. But I can't have you sell it down here – it's too low."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: "[CEO] Stan Crooke did a good job negotiating that deal. The problem is, first of all, there's competitors coming into that space. But second, a lot of people feel it gave away the upside. I'm not one of those people, but I'm not going to fight the trend. You'll hear that from me a lot in the Lightning Round of late. I can't fight the trend because when things start going down, they don't stop going down."

Skechers: "That's Exhibit A in what I just mentioned. It can't stop going down."

BofI Holding: "I would [buy more]. I'm telling you, the banks that are still up keep going higher. Now, this one has been a roller-coaster, but of late, it's very inexpensive on a price-to-earnings multiple even though it's got quick growth."

Verisk Analytics: "OK, this is one of those companies that is a fintech for the insurance business. People love it. I have yet to be able to do a piece on it. That's my bad. It is a liked stock and I like it too."