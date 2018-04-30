Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana still doesn't know who his Republican opponent will be in the November midterm elections. But the Democratic lawmaker is already under fire from President Donald Trump and other GOP critics who blame him for scuttling Ronny Jackson's bid to become the secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Now, conservative politicians and groups, including one linked to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are considering flooding the airwaves with attack ads against the senator that carry a dual message: Tester has failed to protect veterans, and he hasn't lived up to his promise of avoiding K Street lobbyists.

"Tester is the nail, and the message of what he did to Adm. Jackson is going to be the hammer because it's also representative of the way veterans in general have been treated by the VA," Troy Downing, one of the numerous Republicans vying for Tester's seat and a veteran himself, told CNBC. "And despite Tester's protestations to the contrary, he has failed them."

Tester, a member of the Senate Veteran Affairs Committee, publicized allegations against Jackson as the White House physician's confirmation hearing neared. Jackson was accused of being drunk while on duty and of handing out drugs without prescriptions, among other things. Jackson eventually withdrew his nomination, which led the president to call on Tester to resign.

It remains unclear which political action committees will seize on Tester's efforts to derail Jackson's nomination. However, the Senate Majority Leadership Fund, or SLF, a super PAC led by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, has not ruled out crafting new attack ads against the Montana Democrat. Ads could potentially target Tester's effort against Jackson as an attack on veterans, according to sources familiar with SLF's plans.

The group has already published numerous digital ads against Tester, including one in early April that went after his record on the VA, which has struggled at times to help veterans with their health care.

A spokesman for the committee, Chris Pack, declined to comment about specific strategies but said the group will hold Tester accountable for what he describes as his strident opposition to the president's agenda in a state that Trump won by more than 20 points during the 2016 presidential election.