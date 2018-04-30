Report reveals list of questions Mueller has for Trump: Everything from Russia to Jeff Sessions

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller had at least four dozen questions he wished to ask President Donald Trump about his ties to Russia and possible obstruction as part of his ongoing investigation into Moscow's interference into the 2016 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

The series of open-ended questions presented to Trump's lawyers deal primarily with the president's high-profile firings of former FBI director James Comey and former national security advisor Michael Flynn, as well as his treatment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians offering information on Hillary Clinton.

However, they also delve into Trump's possible efforts to obstruct the inquiry itself, and any ties he may have had with Russia through personal lawyer Michael Cohen, son-in-law Jared Kushner and longtime advisor Roger Stone.

The full list of questions, which can be read here, were provided to the Times by a person outside of Trump's legal team, the paper said.

The list provides the most insight yet into Mueller's investigation, which has been highly guarded since he was appointed almost a year ago. The questions reveal, among other things, that he is still investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

They also highlight efforts to uncover any steps taken by Trump to fire Mueller himself.

White House Special Counsel Ty Cobb declined to comment on the report when contacted by NBC News.

For more on Mueller's questions for Trump, see the report from The New York Times.