Philippines’ Duterte declares permanent ban on workers going to Kuwait after abuse and murder cases

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday made permanent a temporary ban on his country's citizens traveling to Kuwait to work, following a series of abuse and murder cases involving Filipino victims.

The ban is being imposed despite the Philippines' reliance on remittance money from its Kuwait-based workers — 262,000 Filipinos are employed in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, 60 percent as domestic staff.

Although the ban may prove financially painful to the impoverished nation of 103 million, Duterte sounded resolute in his decision.

"I would like to address to their patriotism: come home," the president said to his countrymen abroad. "No matter how poor we are, we will survive. The economy is doing good, and we are short of our workers."

The Kuwait ban was first imposed in February, triggered by the discovery of a murdered Filipina maid whose body had been left in a freezer for a month by her Lebanese employer.

Numerous cases of sexual abuse and suicide, as well as unexplained disappearances of domestic workers, have been coming out of Kuwait and other Gulf states for several years, with Filipina women particularly at risk.

Since 2016, 196 Filipino workers have died in Kuwait, and nearly 80 percent of those deaths were due to physical abuse, according to the Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. In 2017, the Philippine embassy in Kuwait registered 6,000 cases of abuse, sexual harassment and rape.